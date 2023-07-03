After completing the signing of Timothy Weah, Juventus could target yet another star from Lille in the shape of Jonathan David.

As we all know, the Bianconeri could part ways with Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The club is hoping to receive an enticing offer that would help them balance the books.

However, the management would still have to replace the Serbian with a competent bomber.

So according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus have set their sights on David as an alternative for young Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund who remains the primary target.

As for the Lille forward, he has cemented himself as a true goal machine during his time in France. Last season, he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old is a Canadian international who has also been delivering the goods of his national team. He has thus far bagged 24 goals in 40 caps since making his senior debut in September 2018.

The source dubs David as the next Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker also made the leap in quality during his time at Lille before making the switch to Napoli.

Therefore, incoming Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli – who brought Osimhen to Napoli – might be tempted to replicate the coup.

However, the source warns Juventus of stern competition from English clubs. The French side is looking to spark a bidding war with an auction beginning at 40 million euros.