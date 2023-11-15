Juventus is expected to have a busy January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. Max Allegri’s men are missing players in key roles, most notably their midfield, as Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba are banned. Several names are on their radar, and they have watched a few players gathering information before making their final decision. It remains unclear how many midfielders they will sign and if they will improve other parts of the squad. However, agent Stefano Antonelli has made some predictions and he expects Juve to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Antonelli said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juventus will sign Phillips on an expensive loan, with a buy option at the end, because they will not add obligations but options, it means that they are moving.

“Then someone will sell to the Premier League, there €25-30 million is an acceptable and possible budget, not here. There is not one of the top six in Italy that will put such figures on the table for someone in January.

“If they prove me wrong, I will be very happy but in January I don’t think they will. It will take managerial intelligence, ideas and solutions that will be adopted.”

Juve FC Says

We are preparing for an important January transfer window, but we have to sign the right players for the team to have a good second half of the season.

Most of our targets are fine players who will do well in the group. Hopefully, we will not sign players that will struggle to shine.