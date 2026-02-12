While Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have been widely expected to part ways, the Serbian’s departure might not be a foregone conclusion just yet.

The 26-year-old is currently on the sidelines nursing an injury he sustained in late November. After undergoing surgery, he was initially expected to remain on the sidelines until the spring.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese confirms that Vlahovic could return earlier than expected, perhaps in the first days of March.

Why Dusan Vlahovic & Juventus could rekindle their negotiations

The Serbian’s return to the fold would certainly delight Luciano Spalletti, who has been lamenting the lack of a genuine marksman in the squad.

While the Juventus management failed to sign a new centre-forward in the winter transfer window, the 66-year-old tactician could have Vlahovic at his disposal in the coming weeks. It should be remembered that the former Fiorentina man was Spalletti’s ultimate first choice prior to his injury.

In addition to the pleasant injury updates, Albanese also reveals that the striker’s departure is not set in stone, at least not yet.

The journalist admits that the player’s agent, Darko Ristic, hasn’t been in contact with the Juventus directors for quite some time, but the two parties could be open to reigniting their talks.

Vlahovic & Luciano Spalletti have the desire to work together

Vlahovic’s current deal will expire at the end of the season, and his €12 million net salary is considered unsustainable. Therefore, the Serbian international would have to accept a significant wage cut to prolong his time in Turin.

But while the player and his entourage were defiant at first, they may be willing to lower their stance, especially since they have yet to receive attractive offers from other suitors.

Moreover, the player is enticed by Spalletti’s playing style. He feels he may have finally found the manager who can take his game to the next level, especially after watching several Juventus thrive under the guidance of the Certaldo native.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

For their part, Juventus may have also realised that finding a quality replacement at an affordable price can be a daunting task, as evidenced by their January shortcomings.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. are open to keeping Vlahovic if the costs are reasonable, as it would allow them to shift their focus to other departments in the summer.

But as Albanese explains, no talks are expected to ensue any time soon, as Vlahovic’s return to the pitch remains the main priority for now.

In the meantime, the bomber will continue to support his teammates from the sidelines, as he did against Lazio, when he was spotted gleefully celebrating Pierre Kalulu’s late equaliser.