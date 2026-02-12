Retired Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo acknowledged making a mistake when he pushed his way out of Juventus.

The Volta Redonda native earned a move to the Serie A giants following an impressive 2008/09 campaign at Fiorentina, which prompted then-sporting director Alessio Secco to spend €25 million on the battling midfielder and link him up with his compatriots, Diego Ribas and Amauri. However, the Brazilian trio endured miserable times in Turin.

For his part, Melo was offloaded to Galatasaray in 2011, and went on to become one of the most detested former players among Juventus supporters due to his antics against the club during his time in Turkiye and then at Inter, not to mention some of his controversial statements.

Felipe Melo regrets leaving Juventus, recalls Chiellini meeting

While Melo was always perceived as public enemy number one in Turin, he has recently softened his tone when addressing his time at Juventus, admitting he was happy to see the club launch a winning dynasty, although he regretted shunning Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta.

“Every day I think about Italy. I was happy there: Fiorentina, Juve, Inter — I was well everywhere, despite the ups and downs. I lived many moments there. One day I’ll return, and I’ll do it as a coach,” said the 41-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport.

“I regret many things — especially at Juventus. I was young in a great squad that wasn’t yet winning. The club had to build up. I cost a lot and expectations were high. Conte and Marotta wanted to keep me, but I insisted on leaving. I wouldn’t do it again.

“I remain an Inter fan, but I’m happy Juve won after I left. I have no regrets about choosing Galatasaray — Istanbul is a great city and the fans are passionate.”

(Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

The Brazilian admitted he still carried some ill feelings towards Juventus icon Giorgio Chiellini, but a simple embrace was enough to dispel them.

“When I saw Chiellini at the Club World Cup, I intended to fight, fiercely even. We didn’t get along at Juve.

“But he immediately hugged me and showed humility. The past is past — he apologised, and he showed great humility.”

Melo weighs in on upcoming Juventus battles against Inter & Galatasaray

Juventus are now preparing to take on two of Melo’s beloved former clubs in the space of three days, beginning with Saturday’s Derby d’Italia against Inter.

“I think Spalletti is the perfect coach for this Juventus: he’s used to winning and the team reflects that,” argued Melo.

“Inter are also doing well. For Juve, this game is crucial — if they want to grow, everything goes through the duel with Inter.”

The retired midfielder feels the Bianconeri should have the upper hand over Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs, but doesn’t write off the stubborn Turkish giants.

“Juve are the favourites because they’re stronger overall. But in Istanbul it will be a battle — just look how Galatasaray complicated games against Manchester City and Bayern.”