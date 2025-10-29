Juventus are enduring one of the most difficult periods in its modern history, and the recent dismissal of another manager has only deepened concerns about the club’s direction. The Bianconeri have now sacked two managers in the same year, a sign of just how turbulent things have become in Turin. Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Juventus midfielder, has expressed his alarm at the situation and questioned the team’s mentality and leadership.

A Team in Decline

The once-dominant force of Italian football now finds itself struggling to compete both domestically and in Europe. Despite investing heavily in recent years, Juventus appear a shadow of the side that once claimed multiple consecutive league titles. The current squad, while containing several talented players, has been criticised for lacking identity and the fighting spirit that defined earlier generations.

Tacchinardi believes the club’s ongoing instability is damaging its long-term prospects. He notes that while managers have come and gone, the deeper issue lies in the team’s mentality. The players, in his view, have not demonstrated the character or leadership expected at a club of Juventus’ stature.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s Candid Assessment

Speaking via Il Bianconero, Tacchinardi was forthright in his analysis of the current situation. He said: “We lack leaders, players with depth and charisma who take responsibility. Del Piero is right: there are no men with Juventus DNA, those who give everything and pin those who don’t against the wall, those who feel bad and suffer if they don’t win. I was in Madrid and there were people happy to have lost but with their heads held high. That’s not Juve.”

His comments reflect the frustration felt by many former players and supporters who have watched the club’s standards drop. The lack of leadership both on the pitch and in the dressing room has left Juventus without the resilience it once prided itself on.

As the club prepares to appoint yet another manager, Tacchinardi’s words serve as a stark reminder that true recovery will depend not just on tactical improvements but on rediscovering the values that once made Juventus synonymous with excellence.