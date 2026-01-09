Luciano Spalletti has made an immediate impact at Juventus since taking over as manager a few months ago. The club was struggling on a poor run of form before he was appointed to replace Igor Tudor, who had been dismissed. Spalletti became Juventus’ third managerial appointment in 2025, initially signing a contract until the end of the season as the club remained unsure about his ability to revive the team.

Since winning the league with Napoli in 2023, Spalletti had taken a break from club management, aside from his involvement with the Italian national team. He is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the game, but he was acutely aware of Juventus’ recent instability and the frequent managerial changes that had hindered progress. Spalletti took the job only after assessing that he could restore some order and effectiveness to the squad.

Improvement under Spalletti

In the two months since his appointment, Juventus have shown clear signs of improvement and greater consistency. The team’s performances have stabilised, and they have begun to assert themselves more confidently in matches. Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi has praised the progress made under Spalletti, noting the team’s growing control and attacking intent.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Tacchinardi said, “The management has to do something in the transfer market, but Juventus is definitely improving significantly. That is, they’re a Juventus that’s now taking control of the game, going after the opponent, even though they gave it away against Lecce, and unfortunately those were two crucial points.”

Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

A stabilising influence

Spalletti’s arrival has brought a sense of stability and renewed focus to Juventus. While challenges remain, particularly in terms of squad strengthening, the team’s improvement under his guidance is evident. By instilling structure and encouraging proactive play, Spalletti has laid the foundation for a potential return to competitive consistency, signalling optimism for both the remainder of the season and the club’s longer-term ambitions.