Juventus last lifted the Scudetto in 2020, and between 2021 and the present year, they have collected just one piece of silverware, the Coppa Italia. For the most successful club in Italian football, this record represents a significant decline, and one that the hierarchy at the Allianz Stadium is acutely aware must be addressed.

Considerable resources have been invested in an attempt to restore Juventus to its former dominance. Large sums of money have been spent on transfers, while a succession of managerial appointments has been made in search of the right formula. Despite these efforts, progress has been limited over recent seasons, with performances often falling short of expectations. However, there is now a growing belief that the club may finally be moving in the right direction.

Signs of renewed optimism

Luciano Spalletti has arrived as head coach with a reputation as one of Italy’s finest managers, and his impact has been quietly transformative. Since taking charge, he has begun to stabilise the team and instil a clearer identity, producing encouraging signs that Juventus can once again compete at the highest level. His work has not been spectacular or dramatic, but rather built on small, effective changes that have improved consistency and confidence.

When Spalletti was appointed, a top-four finish would have been viewed as an acceptable outcome, one likely sufficient to justify a contract extension on its own. Instead, the progress shown under his guidance has exceeded those initial expectations. Results and performances have suggested a higher ceiling, to the point where it would now be surprising if discussions over a new deal were not accelerated.

Belief in a winning cycle

Former Juventus defender Gianluca Zambrotta has also expressed confidence that the club can return to winning trophies, highlighting the importance of having Spalletti in the dugout. Speaking on the situation, he said, according to Tuttojuve, “Juve have found their form a bit again, they’re still there… Spalletti is a great coach who, if he can work on the players every day, is capable of starting a winning cycle.”

Zambrotta’s comments reflect a broader sense of renewed optimism around the club. While Juventus remain some distance from their glory days, the foundations appear to be forming for a genuine resurgence, built on stability, patience and belief in the man leading the team.