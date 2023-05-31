Juventus accepts defeat in their bid to keep Rabiot

Juventus is preparing to allow Adrien Rabiot to depart from the club as a free agent at the end of the current season due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League next term. The Bianconeri have reached a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), which includes an agreement not to appeal the ten-point deduction imposed on them during this campaign.

With the legal battles now settled, Juventus will focus on rebuilding their team for the upcoming season. However, their absence from the Champions League means that they will need to offload some high-earning players, including key individuals.

Although Juventus had been engaged in contract discussions with Rabiot, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that these negotiations will be halted following the club’s decision not to appeal the points deduction. The lack of Champions League football prevents Juventus from offering Rabiot an enticing contract, leading to the Frenchman’s imminent departure from the club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our finest players in this campaign, and losing him is sad. However, we must accept the situation we find ourselves in now and begin again from scratch.

More important players could still leave Turin before the next season eventually begins.