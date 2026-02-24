Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed concern that Luciano Spalletti may begin to lose faith in his Juventus players, warning that such a shift could prove damaging at a crucial stage of the season.

When Spalletti arrived in Turin last year, he was confident he could achieve success with the squad at his disposal. Juventus possess some of the finest and most expensive players in Serie A, and the Bianconeri believed they required a manager capable of maximising that talent. In Spalletti, they appeared to have found the right solution.

Form Slips After Promising Start

For much of his tenure, Spalletti has overseen encouraging progress. Juventus enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent months, suggesting that stability and belief had been restored. However, momentum has stalled. Their defeat to Como at the weekend extended a worrying sequence, with the team now winless in their last five matches and having lost four of those fixtures.

It is a troubling downturn for a side aiming to finish the campaign strongly. With expectations of a deep run in the Champions League appearing limited, securing a top-four finish in Serie A remains their primary objective. Sustained inconsistency at this stage places that ambition at risk.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi Urges Continued Trust

Tacchinardi has urged Spalletti not to waver in his public backing of the squad. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said:

“It seemed like Spalletti had given this team consistency, but then there was a reversal, many steps backwards, and the things Spalletti is saying now, if this is our level and there’s cause for concern, then I hope he doesn’t start losing faith in his players, who he’s always said are the best of all and are doing great things. Therefore, because it’s a team that doesn’t have great charisma, great personality, if they also lose the confidence of their coach, they could really struggle between now and the end of the season.”

Tacchinardi’s comments underline the importance of unity and belief if Juventus are to arrest their decline and secure their seasonal targets.