Alex Sandro must make one of two choices over his Juventus future

February 10, 2023 - 11:15 pm

Alex Sandro could well remain a Juventus player beyond this season, even though he is widely expected to leave the club.

The Brazilian has been performing below expectations in the last two terms and Juve has not shown a willingness to keep him in Turin.

The left-back is one of the oldest members of the current squad, but he is no longer performing to the standards he was when the Bianconeri added him to their squad initially.

This makes Juve think of the future without him, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals his fate remains unclear.

The former FC Porto man could remain in Turin, but he must accept a pay cut to make that happen.

His other option is to leave the club and it seems more likely now because Juve has not even opened talks with him over an extension.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had good days in our black and white shirt, but he has been poor in the last few months.

The left-back is not getting any younger, so it is a major gamble to think that he can improve. Instead, we must sign a replacement.

But keeping him on lower wages is not a bad idea, especially as a replacement might use some help from the Brazilian.

