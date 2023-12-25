Alex Sandro has now become the third foreign Juventus player in terms of appearances for the club after overcoming Juan Cuadrado’s record.

Both players joined the club in the summer of 2015. The duo cemented themselves as pillars in Turin, one on the right flank and the other on the left.

However, the Colombian left the club in the summer following the expiry of his contract. He then irked the Bianconeri supporters by joining their arch-rivals Inter on a free transfer.

For his part, Sandro is lingering in Turin for another season, which gave him the chance to surpass the tally of his friend and former teammate.

Even though the Brazilian’s outing in Frosinone ended prematurely due to a knock, it still made for a significant occasion, as the official Juventus website highlights.

The fullback has now made 315 appearances for Juventus, one more than Cuadrado.

This places Sandro on a prestigious podium alongside club legends David Trezeguet and Pavel Nedved. The latter remains the foreigner with the most number of appearances in the club’s history.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old Brazilian isn’t far behind either of them. He only needs five more outings to catch up with Trezeguet (320) and twelve to tie Nedved’s record (327).

Juve FC say

As we all know, this will most likely be Sandro’s last season in Turin, as the management isn’t keen on renewing his expiring contract.

While we expect him to reach Trezegol’s tally, he will need to stay healthy and collect some playing time (either as a starter or a substitute) to break Nedved’s all-time record.