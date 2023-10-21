Juventus manager Max Allegri is aware that the upcoming match against AC Milan this weekend will be a tough one, as both clubs aim to secure their first victory after the international break.

Both the Bianconeri and Milan have aspirations of finishing the season within the top four of the Serie A and perhaps even contending for the league title.

Whenever these two clubs meet, they often produce classic matches, and both are performing well in the current campaign. While Juventus has displayed some inconsistency, they are still in contention for a top-four spot, which is their primary objective.

Allegri recognises the importance of winning the match and the need to avoid a loss, but he acknowledges that the fixture won’t be an easy one.

Ahead of the game, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Beautiful, stimulating match. It’s always Milan-Juve. At the moment, it’s the first against the third in the class. We know the difficulties of playing at San Siro. It’s nice but it will be difficult.”

Juve FC Says

Winning against Milan should indeed be the primary focus for every player selected to start in this match. Juventus has a history of beating Milan and this is an opportunity to continue that trend.

Additionally, the fact that the Rossoneri will be without several key players for the fixture provides an advantage and a good chance for Juventus to secure a victory. It’s a moment for the team to capitalise on the situation and aim for a positive result.