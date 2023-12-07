Italian coach Angelo Alessio believes that Juventus has a very good team but could become even stronger with the addition of a player like Arturo Vidal. The Chilean midfielder was part of the Bianconeri from 2011 to 2015, during which they achieved considerable success, including winning multiple trophies and reaching the final of the Champions League.

Despite Vidal now being 36 years old and playing in the Brazilian top flight for Athletico Paranaense, Alessio sees him as still performing at a high level. Since Vidal’s departure, Juventus has brought in several midfielders to fill the void, but according to Alessio, they have yet to find someone as impactful as Vidal.

Alessio suggests that the current Juventus team is missing a player with Vidal’s specific profile, highlighting the valuable contributions he made during his time with the club. Alessio’s perspective underscores the enduring impact and quality that Vidal brought to Juventus, leaving a lasting impression on the club and its fans.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“What is Juventus missing to be complete? I would say a midfielder to make up for the losses of Fagioli and Pogba plus an attacking winger to try to vary the game system every now and then. A Vidal . In terms of characteristics, the type of player who knows how to play the two phases and is good and punctual in entering the goal area is missing. Even if he is not It’s easy to find a player of Arturo’s level.”

Juve FC Says

Vidal was a terrific midfielder for us, but there is no time to keep thinking about him now.

We can get a midfielder who will do a fantastic job for us on the market in January.

We just need to have enough money to convince the player and his club to consider our offer in the winter transfer window.