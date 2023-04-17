Arsenal identifies Juventus man as one of two options for a key position

Arsenal wants a new physical striker for their team at the end of this season and has identified Dusan Vlahovic as the man for them.

The Gunners have chased his signature since he played for Fiorentina, but he preferred a move to Juve over the Premier League club.

The Serbian is now struggling to score goals at the Allianz Stadium, which could make Juve offload him.

A report on Football Insider says Arsenal wants the Serbian or Everton’s Dominic Calvert Lewin to become their next leading striker because of their physicality.

They will make an effort to add the Juve man to their squad again when this term finishes.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic should be one of the untouchables at the Allianz Stadium, but every player has their price and we would sell him if he does not start scoring to prove he is worth keeping.

DV9 has been an impressive member of our squad since he moved to the club and we would be more than happy to keep him, but if we would make some good profit from his departure, we can offload him.

But if we qualify for the Champions League next season, we must keep him with us beyond this campaign.