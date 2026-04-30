Juventus are among the clubs keen to sign Bernardo Silva as a free agent at the end of the season, with the Bianconeri closely monitoring his situation. The Manchester City playmaker is expected to leave the Premier League side when the current campaign concludes, prompting significant interest across Europe.

Silva has yet to make a final decision on his future, but several leading clubs are already positioning themselves to secure his signature. Juventus are particularly eager to add his experience and quality to their squad as they look to strengthen key areas ahead of next term.

Strong competition for Silva

Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder, highlighting the level of competition Juventus face in their pursuit. Given Silva’s pedigree and consistent performances at the highest level, it is no surprise that multiple elite sides are keen to bring him in.

Interest in the player is expected to increase further now that his departure from Manchester City appears certain. Clubs across Europe recognise the opportunity to sign a proven performer without a transfer fee, making him one of the most attractive options on the market.

Juventus views Silva as an ideal addition, capable of bringing creativity, intelligence, and leadership to their midfield. His versatility and experience in top-level competitions would make him a valuable asset as the club aims to remain competitive domestically and in Europe.

Barcelona uncertainty boosts Juventus

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus may have been handed a significant boost in their efforts to sign Silva. The report suggests there is now a strong possibility that Barcelona could withdraw from the race in the coming weeks.

If that proves to be the case, Juventus would find themselves in a stronger position to secure the player’s signature, with one major competitor potentially no longer in contention. This development could prove decisive as Silva weighs up his options.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial, with the midfielder set to assess his next move carefully before committing to a new club. Juventus will hope their interest and long-term vision can persuade him to make the switch to Turin.