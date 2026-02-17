Juventus and Inter Milan’s direct encounters are frequently accompanied by controversy, and the latest instalment has once again ignited debate surrounding refereeing standards. Juve suffered a 3- 2 defeat, having played a significant portion of the match with ten men after Pierre Kalulu was dismissed for two quick yellow cards.

The derby unfolded in a typically tense fashion. Juventus were seeking vital points in their pursuit of a top-four finish, while Inter Milan aimed to preserve their position at the summit of the Serie A table. Both sides approached the contest with intensity and determination, fully aware that the margin between victory and defeat would be minimal.

Kalulu’s sending off proved to be a decisive moment. The incident has been widely described as soft and has remained a major talking point since the final whistle. Questions have been raised regarding both the referee’s judgement and the involvement of VAR, with many observers scrutinising the decision-making process.

Debate over the dismissal

Juventus do not believe that the Frenchman should have been sent off, and the atmosphere following the match was charged with frustration. While some argue that Kalulu needed to exercise greater caution after his first booking, others contend that the second yellow card lacked sufficient justification.

The controversy has reignited broader concerns about consistency and interpretation, particularly in high-profile fixtures where emotions run high and consequences are significant.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Calls for changes to VAR

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has also addressed the matter, as reported by Tuttojuve, calling for reflection on the current use of VAR and the authority of match officials.

He said, “I believe that after being the first to introduce VAR, we thought that with that device we could achieve an objectivity that is very difficult to establish. Because even watching incidents in still images, the criteria remain subjective. VAR intervenes a lot, and now, in my opinion, we should think about how to bring the referee back to the forefront. A discussion with all the clubs will be necessary.”