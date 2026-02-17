Pierre Kalulu received two quick yellow cards during Juventus’ meeting with Inter Milan at the weekend, and his dismissal sparked significant controversy in Italian football. The Frenchman is an important figure for Juve and was required to tread carefully after his first booking. However, he was deemed to have made contact with an Inter player who made the most of the incident, resulting in a second caution and his subsequent sending off.

Juventus reacted with clear frustration to the referee’s decision. The Old Lady voiced their displeasure both during and after the match, with club officials confronting the referee at the conclusion of the fixture. The red card proved decisive, as Inter capitalised on the numerical advantage to score a late goal and secure victory.

Controversial first booking under scrutiny

Many within the Juventus camp believe the turning point of the encounter was the initial yellow card shown to Kalulu. Without that early caution, they feel the defender would not have been placed in such a vulnerable position for the remainder of the contest. Juve will argue that they could have claimed all three points, or at least avoided defeat, had Kalulu remained on the pitch.

The incident has prompted widespread debate, with differing interpretations of both bookings. While the second caution has been discussed, greater attention has centred on whether the first yellow card should have been issued at all.

Pierre Kalulu and Lautaro Martinez (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Sorrentino questions the referee’s decision

Former goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino has weighed in on the matter, as reported by Calciomercato, and suggested that the referee’s primary error lay in the first decision against Kalulu.

He said, ” La Penna’s biggest mistake was the first yellow given to Kalulu . And then another thing, since you’re so strict, then either you’re strict in every way and I’d like to defend La Penna, because we said that Bastoni’s was the perfect dive and then, in my opinion, he’s also a good referee.”