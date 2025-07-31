Besiktas have reportedly entered the race for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo who is heading towards the exit door once more.

The Brazilian has been on the club’s books for five years now, but he was only part of the project for the first two seasons.

After failing to convince Max Allegri, the 28-year-old was loaned out to Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but his time at Anfield Road was blighted by never-ending injuries, preventing him from making a single Premier League appearance.

The midfielder then revived his career with a positive spell at Fiorentina, but the Tuscans opted against buying him due to the high costs of the operation. Last season, Arthur spent the first half of the campaign as an exile at Thiago Motta’s court, before enjoying a decent six-month stint at Girona.

Juventus working on offloading Arthur Melo again

This summer, Juventus and Arthur find themselves in an all-too-familiar situation, with the club trying to find the player a new accommodation.

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Real Betis emerged onto the scene, reportedly offering the former Barcelona star the opportunity to play in LaLiga once more.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Besiktas are now plotting a move for the Brazil international.

Besiktas preparing onslaught for Arthur Melo

This has been a fiery summer in Istanbul, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce luring top-notch names to the historic Turkish city. Therefore, Besiktas wouldn’t want to be left behind, so they’re aiming to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks with exciting new arrivals.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Juventus have to receive an offer, but the Turkish giants are expected to make their move in the coming days.

Arthur’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer of 2027, while his hefty salary (€6 million per year) represents the biggest hurdle, as no suitor would be willing to match it.