Juventus has received a significant fitness boost with reports indicating that Moise Kean participated in their latest full training session. The striker has been sidelined due to injury since last year, and this setback led to the cancellation of his loan move to Atletico Madrid in January.

While Kean has not been a regular starter for Juventus and has struggled to make a significant impact this season, the loan opportunity at Atletico Madrid could have provided him with a chance to regain form in a new environment. However, due to the injury, Juventus is now compelled to include him in the squad, hoping for a strong performance that could attract potential suitors in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Azzurri star has returned to training and completed the latest full session with his teammates. This development suggests that he is likely to be fit enough to feature in the upcoming match, potentially providing Juventus with an additional attacking option.

Juve FC Says

Kean would be like a new signing, as he has not played a game for us for a very long time.

The striker is having a bad season, but he can turn things around with some fine performances in the next few weeks, which could earn him a transfer in the summer.

We need to offload him while we can, but there will be no buyer if he does not have a good end to the season.