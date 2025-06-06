Juventus have received a significant boost ahead of the Club World Cup, which is set to begin in just a few days. Following a domestic season plagued by fitness issues, the return of one of their key players to full training will be a welcome development for the Bianconeri.

The team have had to navigate large portions of the campaign without several first-team regulars due to persistent injuries. With the Club World Cup on the horizon, Juventus are determined to mount a serious challenge and will take confidence from the reintegration of a crucial midfielder.

Koopmeiners Returns to Group Training

According to Tuttojuve, Teun Koopmeiners took part in full group training today, marking his first session in a considerable period. The Dutch midfielder has been dealing with multiple injury concerns that have kept him out of action since shortly after Igor Tudor assumed managerial responsibilities.

Koopmeiners has yet to enjoy a consistent run of matches under the Croatian coach and will be eager to make up for lost time. His return is not just symbolic but strategic, as Juventus aim to build momentum and field their strongest possible squad for the international tournament.

Having missed a number of fixtures during critical stages of the campaign, the midfielder will be focused on regaining sharpness and re-establishing his role in the team. His return to full training indicates that he could feature in at least part of the upcoming matches, which will be crucial for both the player and the club.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

Reinforcements Arrive at a Critical Time

Although Koopmeiners has not yet delivered his peak performance in a Juventus shirt, his quality and experience are not in doubt. The coaching staff and supporters alike will be hoping that his return leads to a more stable midfield, something the team have lacked during key parts of the season.

Juventus have ambitions of competing strongly in the Club World Cup, and the timing of Koopmeiners’ return could not be more favourable. His presence in the squad adds depth and balance, enhancing their chances of progressing in the competition and perhaps even challenging for the trophy.