Marcelo Brozovic has provided Juventus with a significant transfer boost after deciding against extending his contract in Saudi Arabia. This development strengthens the Bianconeri’s long-standing interest in the midfielder. Juventus have been monitoring his situation closely as they look to add experience and quality to their squad ahead of next season.

Brozovic has been identified as a priority target in recent months, largely because of his familiarity with Luciano Spalletti’s methods. The midfielder previously flourished while working under the manager and understands the tactical and physical demands required. This existing relationship is a key factor behind Juventus’ desire to reunite the pair, with the club believing his presence could raise standards within the squad.

Juventus see experience as a key addition

The Croatian offers a level of experience that few midfielders in the current Juventus squad possess. His leadership and understanding of high-level football make him a compelling option as the club seeks to strike a balance between youthful energy and proven reliability. Juventus have continued to track his progress and contractual situation, viewing him as someone capable of contributing immediately.

Brozovic’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, which opens the possibility of Juventus securing his signature as a free agent. That prospect has been central to their strategy, as it would allow them to strengthen the midfield without committing a transfer fee. However, Al Nassr have been keen to retain him and have been working towards an agreement to extend his stay.

Decision to return to Europe boosts Juve

Despite those efforts, Brozovic has made his intentions clear. According to Tuttojuve, he has informed Al Nassr that he does not wish to sign a new contract, as he is determined to return to Europe once the season concludes. This stance represents a major boost for Juventus, who now have encouragement to pursue their interest more assertively.

His decision effectively shifts the balance in Juventus’ favour, giving them confidence that a deal could be achievable if terms can be agreed. With Spalletti keen to work with him again and the club seeking experienced reinforcements, Brozovic’s availability could prove timely.

As the season progresses, Juventus are expected to maintain close contact and prepare its approach. If they can act decisively, the midfielder’s return to European football could see him wearing black and white once more, strengthening a squad eager to compete at the highest level.