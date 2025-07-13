Gleison Bremer has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Italian football in recent years, which is precisely why Juventus made the decision to add him to their squad. His strong performances at club level did not go unnoticed, although it took some time for his talent to be acknowledged by the Brazilian national team selectors.

For a period, Italy explored the idea of naturalising Bremer to make him eligible for the Azzurri. This is not an uncommon move, as several players have previously taken this route to represent Italy on the international stage. The potential for naturalisation often arises when a player displays consistent quality in Serie A and has yet to be capped by his country of birth.

Italy’s Interest in Bremer

The Italian national team, under then-manager Roberto Mancini, made contact with Bremer to present the opportunity of representing Italy. Had he accepted, he would have been granted an Italian passport, partly facilitated through his wife, and would have become eligible to play for the Azzurri. Additionally, holding an EU passport would have eased the non-EU restrictions for any club he played for in Europe.

Despite the potential advantages and the prestige of joining the Italian national side, Bremer declined the offer. While many players might find such an opportunity difficult to refuse, the Juventus defender remained firm in his desire to represent Brazil.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Bremer Explains His Decision

As cited by Calciomercato, Bremer explained his reasons for turning down the proposal:

“They tried to naturalise me, but I come from the Bahia hinterland, and suddenly becoming Italian seemed forced. I spoke to Roberto Mancini, and he explained that there was this possibility; I would get the passport thanks to my wife. But I thought: ‘The Seleção is the greatest of all.’ And then I imagined the scene: everyone arriving at the training camp, all Italian, and them asking each other: ‘What is a Brazilian doing here?’ I wouldn’t have liked it.”

His loyalty to Brazil was eventually rewarded when he earned his first cap, and with Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of the national team, he will be hopeful of earning further opportunities. Given his ability and performances, it is not difficult to see why Italy had sought to bring him into their fold.