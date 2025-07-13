Juventus have reportedly placed Douglas Luiz on the transfer market as they look to part ways with the Brazilian midfielder during the current summer window.

Having joined the club only twelve months ago, Luiz has struggled to live up to expectations, and the Bianconeri are now seeking a permanent solution to his underwhelming stint at the Allianz Stadium. Despite arriving with a strong reputation based on his performances in England, the midfielder has failed to impress under two different managers in Turin.

Juventus Ready to Cut Ties with Luiz

According to the assessment within the club, Juventus believe they have seen enough from Luiz and have concluded that he does not meet the standards required to remain a part of their squad. Determined to ensure the team is well-prepared for the upcoming campaign, the club is prepared to part ways with any player deemed surplus to requirements, and Luiz falls firmly into that category.

While there have been suggestions that he could be sent out on loan, Juventus are reportedly hesitant to pursue another temporary move. The club already have a number of players potentially leaving on loan, and they are prioritising permanent departures in an effort to reshape the squad more effectively.

Permanent Exit the Preferred Solution

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are eager to secure a permanent exit for Luiz and is not entertaining the idea of another loan arrangement. The report indicates that the Bianconeri are “desperate” to move him on in a definitive manner, signalling their clear intention to bring his time in Turin to a close.

Despite Luiz’s pedigree and previous success in the Premier League, his time in Italy has not gone as planned. A clean break is now seen as the most practical path forward for both the player and the club, as Juventus aim to streamline their squad and strengthen areas where consistency and quality are lacking.