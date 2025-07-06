Jonathan David has officially joined Juventus, concluding months of speculation and interest from several major European clubs. The striker had been on the radar of the Bianconeri since last season, and with his contract at Lille coming to an end, he agreed to make the move to Turin as a free agent.

Juventus acted swiftly to secure his signature in what was a competitive transfer market. David had attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Napoli, who held discussions about a move to Antonio Conte’s team, as well as Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Arsenal. Despite the strong competition, Juventus succeeded in bringing him to Serie A.

Juventus Plan for the Future as David Arrives

The signing of David is part of a wider strategy by Juventus to reshape their squad. The club is looking to move on from Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to leave during this transfer window. Juventus had hoped for clarity from the striker regarding his future, but his indecision has led the club to exclude him from their plans going forward.

David, who impressed during his time in France, will now be expected to bring his goalscoring ability and attacking intelligence to a Juventus side in transition. His arrival is seen as a key part of the club’s attempt to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.

National Team Manager Speaks on David’s Decision

Canada manager Jesse Marsch has revealed why David opted to join Juventus. Speaking via Calciomercato, he stated: “I’m not surprised because Juventus is a top club and David’s entourage, when we were still busy in the Gold Cup a few days ago, had spoken to me about the possibility. In recent months, many big European clubs have asked me for information about him. I’m happy that Jonathan has chosen Juventus.”

With the move now completed, Juventus supporters will be eager to see how David adapts to Italian football. If he can replicate the form he showed in France, he could prove to be a major asset for the club in the upcoming season.