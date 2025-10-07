Dusan Vlahovic is currently the most in-form striker at Juventus, yet he continues to face difficulties securing a place in the starting line-up for reasons that appear linked to his future at the club. His contract at the Allianz Stadium expires at the end of this season, which makes his long-term prospects in Turin increasingly uncertain.

Vlahovic’s Situation and Juventus’ Transfer Moves

Juventus had intended to sell the Serbian forward during the last transfer window, but no suitable offers materialised, leaving the club with little choice but to retain him until his contract runs out. In the meantime, the Bianconeri are making the most of his presence, with Vlahovic performing at an impressive level despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Anticipating his eventual departure, Juventus signed Jonathan David and Lois Openda in the same transfer window. However, both newcomers have struggled to find the net consistently, and the team’s attack has suffered as a result. This situation has reinforced Vlahovic’s importance to the squad, even though he is not being selected to start every match.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Capello Criticises Tudor’s Selection Choices

The decision to bench Vlahovic has drawn criticism from several observers, including Fabio Capello. As reported by Tuttojuve, the former manager expressed confusion over Igor Tudor’s approach, stating, “Juventus might have a top scorer in Vlahovic, but Tudor keeps him on the bench and doesn’t play him. I don’t understand why, given that David and Openda aren’t performing as well as expected and, in fact, aren’t performing as well as expected. Let’s give them more time, but the Bianconeri did have a reliable centre-forward in Vlahovic, but perhaps he’s too confident and that’s why he’s not playing.”

Capello’s remarks highlight a growing debate over Juventus’ forward line and the club’s management of talent during a transitional phase. While Vlahovic remains the best striker in the squad, there is also an understanding that Tudor must prepare for the future and reduce dependency on a player who is set to leave. Balancing immediate results with long-term planning remains one of the manager’s biggest challenges as Juventus seeks consistency in attack and clarity in their direction moving forward.