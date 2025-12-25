Retired Italian manager Fabio Capello discussed the thrilling Scudetto race, insisting that Juventus remain part of the conversation.

The Bianconeri started their campaign on a slow note, dropping points left and right. Igor Tudor eventually paid the price, and was replaced by Luciano Spalletti in late October.

The Italian head coach has gradually managed to steer the club back in the right direction.

After back-to-back wins over Bologna and Roma, the Old Lady climbed to fifth place in the Serie A table, only one point adrift of the Champions League, and four points behind league leaders Inter, albeit the Nerazzurri have an extra match in hand.

Fabio Capello opens up on exciting Serie A title race

Even though Juventus still have four clubs ahead of them in the table, Capello believes they remain in the race for the Scudetto title.

“I don’t see any of the contenders breaking away at the moment,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“They’re also gathering points, but also dropping points. Milan and Roma were in the lead, now Inter are up there, Napoli are still up there, Juve are seriously getting back into the game.

“This inconsistency is caused above all by the cup commitments. The teams can’t keep up the high pace all the time, and they all give up something.”

Capello explains why Yildiz & two others can give Juventus an edge

Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Capello then argued that Juventus have an advantage over their rivals thanks to their trickery of Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova.

“The chase isn’t over. Juventus can collect 12 points in the coming weeks based on their schedule. At least they could.

“Spalletti has found the right position for many players. He’s rediscovered the determination and aggression that had recently disappeared.

“Moreover, Juve is one of the few Italian clubs with wingers who dribble and create superiority: Yildiz, Conceiçao, Zhegrova. This often puts their rivals in difficulty.

“Juventus are there, the gap can be closed, and there are also direct clashes,” concluded the former England and Real Madrid boss.

The Bianconeri are first aiming to end the year on a high note when they travel to Pisa this weekend.