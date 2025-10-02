Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello couldn’t wrap his head around one particular call from Igor Tudor during Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Villarreal and Juventus.

The Spanish side headed to the interval with a deserved one-goal lead, but the Bianconeri turned the result upside-down in the second half, partially thanks to the introduction of Francisco Conceicao.

The diminutive winger made an immediate impact on his return from a slight knock, putting the Serie A giants in the lead with a solo effort following Federico Gatti’s astonishing equaliser. Nevertheless, Renato Veiga salvaged a point for the Yellow Submarines with a late header against his former employers.

Fabio Capello highlights Juve’s corner woes

After the contest, Capello rued Juve’s inability to defend corner kicks, noting how they have now developped a knack for conceding from set pieces.

“The worst thing about this Juventus side is that they’ve always been surprised by every corner,” said the 78-year-old during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“The headers are always won by the opposition. It’s always a corner, and I predicted the goal for precisely that reason.”

Nevertheless, the former Juventus, Real Madrid and Milan head coach lauded Conceicao who inspired the Old Lady’s second-half comeback.

“Juventus changed following Conceicao’s entrance. There was balance on the pitch; this player’s creativity caused Villarreal problems, and for a while, Juve were calm on the pitch, dominating.”

Getty Images

Capello insists Tudor should have brought off Jonathan David earlier

On the other hand, Capello wasn’t impressed with Tudor’s match management, particularly for the delay in the substitutions.

The Croatian manager kept Jonathan David on the pitch until the 85th minute, before bringing in Dusan Vlahovic for the closing stages of the match.

“Juventus dropped off significantly in the final 20 minutes; some substitutions probably needed to be made earlier.

“I still don’t understand why David remained on the pitch until five minutes from time. So, I have some regrets; at a time when Juve were dominating, perhaps I would have made a few changes.”