Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini confirmed that Juventus are indeed considering signing a new striker in January.

The Bianconeri have been without Dusan Vlahovic since late November, when he suffered a high-grade muscle tear during the Serie A contest against Cagliari.

The Serbian had to undergo surgery and is currently in the rehabilitation process, which could require another two months on the sidelines.

Giorgio Chiellini confirms Juventus are aiming to sign a new striker

In the meantime, Luciano Spalletti has been primarily relying on Jonathan David in the centre-forward role, with Lois Openda as his backup option.

However, the Juventus head coach hasn’t been fully convinced by either attacker, as he considers neither of them a genuine marksman.

Therefore, Chiellini revealed that the Serie A giants could end up adding a new profile to their striking department before the end of the month.

“Very often you know things before I do,” joked the legendary defender in his interview with Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica.

Giorgio Chiellini smiling

Giorgio Chiellini (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“On incoming transfers, I was just saying on Saturday how difficult it is to strengthen a group like this in January. We’re watching and assessing options in a role where we had Dusan Vlahovic, who unfortunately, has suffered a serious injury.

“There’s nothing close to being completed, but there are two weeks to go, and we’re there — if we’re able to give Spalletti a hand, we will.”

Juventus turn from Mateta to En-Nesyri

Juventus had identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as their primary target. However, they weren’t able to reach an accord with the Premier League club regarding the formula and figure.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have recently turned their attention towards Fenerbahce’s Youssuf En-Nesyri, who appears to be a more attainable option.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will be able to lure the 28-year-old Moroccan to Turin before the market doors slam shut.