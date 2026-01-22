LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Giorgio Chiellini speaks with the media after becoming a member of Los Angeles FC ownership group before a game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini confirmed that Juventus are indeed considering signing a new striker in January.

The Bianconeri have been without Dusan Vlahovic since late November, when he suffered a high-grade muscle tear during the Serie A contest against Cagliari.

The Serbian had to undergo surgery and is currently in the rehabilitation process, which could require another two months on the sidelines.

Giorgio Chiellini confirms Juventus are aiming to sign a new striker

In the meantime, Luciano Spalletti has been primarily relying on Jonathan David in the centre-forward role, with Lois Openda as his backup option.

However, the Juventus head coach hasn’t been fully convinced by either attacker, as he considers neither of them a genuine marksman.

Therefore, Chiellini revealed that the Serie A giants could end up adding a new profile to their striking department before the end of the month.