Juventus have reportedly failed in their initial attempt to strike an accord with Crystal Palace for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Bianconeri identified the Frenchman as the ideal profile to round off their attacking department, which currently lacks the services of the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

The 28-year-old would also be the Serbian’s long-term replacement, as the latter’s contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season, with no sign of a renewal on the horizon.

Crystal Palace turns down €30m Juventus offer for Mateta

As reported earlier, Juventus made an opening bid for Mateta worth €30 million in total.

The Serie A giants offered Crystal Palace €2 million to sign the striker on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy worth €28 million hinging on Champions League or Europa League qualification.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals that the Old Lady’s offer has fallen short of the mark, as the Premier League side has decided to reject it.

As the transfer marker expert explains, the Eagles continue to insist on their initial asking price of €40 million, refusing to offer any discounts, even though the 28-year-old’s contract will expire in 18 months.

Oliver Glasner lashes out on Crystal Palace hierarchy

This development comes on the heels of a shocking outburst from Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who accused the club’s owners of abandoning the cause after agreeing to sell his captain and key defender, Marc Guehi, to Manchester City.

“We feel like we’re being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game – there is no understanding for this,” said the Austrian coach in a post-match rant to Sky Sports.

“We are preparing and then yesterday [Friday], I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.

“If your heart gets ripped out twice a year, with [Eberechi] Eze one day before a game in the summer and your captain one day before a game – I’ve just got no understanding,” continued Glasner.

“I’ve been in football for 30 years and never experienced this, not once. Now it happens twice in six or seven months. That’s just where we are now.

“We’re playing for weeks now with just 12 or 13 players in our squad. Some players have played their 35th game now.”

It remains to be seen if Glasner’s shocking statement will have any ramifications on Juve’s Mateta plans, or will instead signal the end of the manager’s tenure at Selhurst Park.

The 51-year-old had already expressed his desire to leave Palace at the end of the season.