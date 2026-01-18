Crystal Palace have reportedly received a concrete offer from Juventus for their centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Bianconeri are looking to add a new striker to their ranks in January, as Dusan Vlahovic’s return date remains unknown, with some reports fearing he could be out until the spring. In any case, the Serbian is expected to leave the club once his contract expires in June. Hence, sooner or later, a replacement will be required.

Moreover, Jonathan David and Lois Openda haven’t been able to score consistently. Their struggles were once again on display during Saturday’s defeat to Cagliari, a contest that Juventus dominated from start to finish, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Juventus sent Crystal Palace an offer for Jean-Philippe Mateta

In recent days, Mateta emerged as the Old Lady’s preferred target to bolster the attacking department.

Unlike David and Openda, who tend to struggle against physical defenders, the Frenchman is a classic marksman blessed with remarkable strength and a clinical touch in front of goal.

This season, he has thus far contributed with 10 goals and two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have lodged an offer for Mateta worth €30 million in total.

Juventus aiming to sign Mateta on loan with an obligation to buy

The Bianconeri are hoping to sign the French striker on an initial loan until the season for €2 million, with the obligation to buy him for another €28 million plus bonuses in June. The Serie A giants feel this is a fair offer, considering that the player’s contract will expire in 18 months.

Di Marzio adds that the buy clause would be triggered by Juve’s qualification either for the Champions League or the Europa League.

At this stage, it remains to be seen if the Eagles are willing to part ways with another key player in the middle of the season, having already agreed to sell Marc Guehi to Manchester City.