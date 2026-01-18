Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will tweak his starting lineup when hosting Benfica on Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri failed to win any of their first four Champions League contests this season, but bounced back by beating Bodo/Glimt and Pafos in their last two outings.

The Italian giants are now preparing to entertain Jose Mourinho’s men in the penultimate matchday of the group stage.

Spalletti to make three changes to Juventus lineup vs Benfica

Unfortunately for Juventus, their recent purple patch came to an end in Sardinia, where they suffered a shocking defeat to Cagliari on Saturday, despite dominating the action.

According to IlBianconero, Spalletti will be ready to ring the changes by reintroducing three regular starters back in the starting lineup.

After an underwhelming display this weekend, Mattia Perin will make way for Michele Di Gregorio.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

However, this decision doesn’t necessarily have to do with the experienced goalkeeper’s performance in Cagliari, but a previously-planned decision, as Di Gregorio remains the ultimate first choice between the sticks.

Moreover, Khephren Thuram should resume his duties in the middle of the park. The Frenchman has seldom been rested this season, so he will naturally regain his automatic starting spot alongside his captain, Manuel Locatelli, dropping Teun Koopmeiners to the bench.

Cisco Conceicao pushing for a starting spot

The third change could take place in attack, with Francisco Conceicao returning to the lineup after recovering from a slight knock. The Sporting Club youth product earned a brief cameo against Cagliari, and will be looking to prove his fitness ahead of his personal Derby against Benfica.

If the Portuguese winger gets the nod, Fabio Miretti would likely be relegated to the bench.

On the other hand, the rest of the lineup should remain intact, beginning with the backline, as Federico Gatti remains short of match fitness, so he might only earn a brief cameo.

Despite his disappointing display in Sardinia, Jonathan David is still the favourite to lead the line at the expense of Lois Openda, who has done little to change the pecking order.

Juventus expected XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David