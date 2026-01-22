Juventus are making concrete steps in their attempt to bring Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessié back to Italian football.

The Ivorian first rose to prominence at Atalanta, before being snapped up by Milan in the summer of 2017. ‘The President’ spent five memorable years at San Siro, culminating in a Scudetto title just before departing on a free transfer to Barcelona.

Following a forgettable campaign in Catalunya, Kessié left European football altogether in the summer of 2023, signing a three-year contract with Al-Ahli.

Juventus negotiating with the agent of Franck Kessié

While the midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the reigning Asian champions are still hoping to find an agreement on a renewal.

However, Kessié and his entourage are already pondering other options, and this could include a return to Serie A through the gates of Juventus.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the player’s agent, George Antangana, met with Juventus officials at the club’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The two parties have agreed to reconvene at the end of the month. Therefore, it is clear that Kessié is not a January target for Juventus, but a potential free-agent signing for next season.

Is Kessié the right profile for Luciano Spalletti?

Luciano Spalletti could certainly do with added quality and depth in the middle of the park, but it appears that the midfield will remain intact until the end of the campaign.

In addition to his natural role as a central midfielder, Kessié proved he can play further up the pitch during Stefano Pioli’s reign at Milan, as he often featured as an attacking midfielder.

However, the Ivory Coast international will be 30 at the end of the year, and after spending three years in the Middle East, one might wonder if he would struggle to cope with the faster pace of the European game.