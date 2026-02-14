Ciro Ferrara believes that Juventus’ players will not require much motivation to face Inter Milan in the upcoming clash. Both clubs are preparing for the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia, which promises to be another thrilling encounter.

The reverse fixture this season produced seven goals, with Juve narrowly securing victory in a high-scoring affair. The Bianconeri will be eager to claim wins in both meetings, though achieving this will be challenging given Inter’s ambition to secure the Serie A title once again.

Inter’s Strong Position

Inter have performed well throughout the season and currently occupy the top of the standings, giving them a significant opportunity to challenge for the championship. Despite their advantage, the team recognises that any fixture against Juventus is inherently demanding, and they will need to demonstrate their quality on the pitch.

Juve, meanwhile, understands the importance of the game and is fully aware of its intensity. The players are expected to be highly motivated, and the match represents a crucial test of their ability to compete with one of the league’s strongest sides.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Tactical and Motivational Perspectives

Luciano Spalletti will focus on preparing the team tactically, ensuring they are ready for the challenges posed by Inter. However, Ferrara does not anticipate that the Bianconeri will require additional motivational guidance. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Perhaps, in some circumstances, there’s no need for the coach to prepare for the match from a motivational standpoint. He certainly prepares it from a technical and tactical standpoint, but from a motivational standpoint, these are games that prepare themselves.”

The Derby d’Italia is a fixture that inherently inspires intensity and focus, and Juventus’ squad is expected to respond accordingly. While tactical preparation remains essential, the historical significance and competitive nature of the match are likely to drive the players’ determination, ensuring a fiercely contested encounter between two of Italy’s leading sides.