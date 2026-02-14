Inter Milan hosts Juventus in the Derby d’Italia shortly, in what promises to be one of the most compelling matches to watch this weekend, and here is the starting eleven selected by Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus team v Inter Milan

For Juventus, the fixture carries particular significance as they fight to secure a top-four finish, while Inter Milan is pursuing the top spot in the league. Both teams currently occupy positions close to their targets, but a defeat for Juve, coupled with victories for teams below them, could see them fall out of the Champions League places next week.

Stakes for Juventus

At this stage of the season, Juve must string together consecutive wins, making defeat an unacceptable outcome. Even a draw may prove insufficient in maintaining their position, emphasising the importance of a strong performance.

Spalletti has guided his team to victories against several challenging opponents in recent months, raising questions about whether he can replicate that success against one of Italy’s strongest sides. The tactical approach and preparation for this fixture will be closely observed, as Juve seeks to demonstrate resilience and competitiveness.

Inter Milan’s Home Advantage

While Inter Milan’s recent form at home has been inconsistent, they remain unbeaten in their last three home encounters against Juventus, recording two wins in the process. This history gives them confidence heading into the fixture, as they aim to continue their strong performances at the San Siro.

Both clubs understand the high stakes of the Derby d’Italia, and the match is expected to be fiercely contested from start to finish. With top-four positions and the title race at stake, the encounter promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and moments that will captivate fans across Italy and beyond.