Claudio Marchisio has acknowledged the significance of Juventus potentially missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, noting the weight such an outcome would carry for a club of its stature. The Bianconeri are locked in a tense battle to secure a top-four finish in Serie A and face a critical stretch as the campaign draws to a close.

With just four matches remaining, Juventus must now navigate a demanding fixture list that includes two crucial clashes against direct rivals also vying for a Champions League place. Every point is vital, and the margin for error is slim. The club’s performances over these remaining games will ultimately determine whether they can salvage a season that has often lacked consistency.

Marchisio, a former Juventus midfielder and a lifelong supporter of the club, recognises the difficulty of the task but urges the team to remain mentally grounded and focused on the present. He believes that dwelling on the scale of the challenge or looking too far ahead could become counterproductive. Instead, he advocates for a mindset centred on winning each individual match as it comes.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Marchisio stated: “Will Juve go? As a big fan, I hope so. We need to think about the present, about winning. Not so much about the game. We’ve also seen the results of the others and we understand how hard it is to reach the objective. Juve has a difficult schedule, but if you wear this shirt you have to somehow win the next matches and get into the Champions League”.

His comments underline the pressure and expectations that come with wearing the Juventus jersey, especially in a season where qualification for Europe’s top competition remains uncertain. Failing to reach the Champions League would not only represent a blow to the club’s prestige but could also have financial and strategic implications for its future. As Marchisio suggests, the key now lies in taking each match as it comes, maintaining focus and delivering results that reflect the club’s ambition and tradition.