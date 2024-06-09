Juventus has been linked with moves for Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, but Massimo Pavan doubts they can sign both players.

The Bianconeri are set to revamp their squad this summer, with several of their players facing uncertain futures.

In midfield, Juventus wants to keep Adrien Rabiot and is working on getting him a new contract.

However, Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to Southampton, while Fabio Miretti has been made available for a loan move.

Juventus plans to strengthen their midfield and is considering signing Luiz and Koopmeiners after their impressive seasons.

Luiz helped Aston Villa qualify for European competition, while Koopmeiners won the Europa League with Atalanta.

Both players are valuable to their current clubs and will command high transfer fees, leading Pavan to believe that Juventus cannot afford to pull off both transfers this summer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It would seem strange to me if Juventus signed Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, but if it were possible, it would be nice. I believe that the Bianconeri cannot afford them at the figures that are circulating.”

Juve FC Says

We have a widely reported financial problem, so we can understand why Pavan does not think we can sign both stars.

However, if we sell some players and include others in our offering, we could get both stars.