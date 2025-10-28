Gianluigi Buffon has expressed his full support for Luciano Spalletti as Juventus prepares to appoint him as their new manager. The former Italy international believes Spalletti has all the qualities needed to lead the Bianconeri back to success following the dismissal of Igor Tudor. Juventus have moved swiftly to find a replacement, and Spalletti is now close to finalising an agreement to take charge until the end of the season.

Spalletti Set for a Return to Club Management

Spalletti is one of the most respected tacticians in Italian football and proved his credentials when he guided Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2022–23 season. His achievement ended the club’s thirty-three-year wait for a Scudetto and earned widespread praise across the country. Despite that success, he chose to leave the Naples side soon after lifting the trophy, seeking a break from club management.

His next role came with the Italian national team, but his tenure did not go as planned. Results were inconsistent, and the Azzurri eventually parted ways with him after a disappointing spell. Nonetheless, Spalletti’s reputation within Italian football remains strong, and Juventus view him as the ideal figure to steady the club and restore discipline after a turbulent period. The Bianconeri believe his experience and leadership will be crucial in guiding a squad that has struggled for consistency this season.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Buffon Backs the Appointment

Buffon, who spent the majority of his illustrious career at Juventus, has praised Spalletti’s abilities and character. Speaking to Calciomercato, he said: “It would be a more than right professional choice for him. He’s a man of football, a man of the pitch, a great person, and a great coach. Spalletti is the best man there is in terms of experience, charisma, and authority. He’s the right person for ambitious clubs. I’m sorry not to see him on the bench. In light of all this, my greatest regret goes to Tudor, an exceptional teammate.”

Buffon’s endorsement underlines the growing confidence around Spalletti’s prospective appointment as Juventus looks to rebuild and challenge for silverware once again.