Juventus have dismissed Igor Tudor following a series of disappointing results that extended their winless streak to eight matches. The decision comes after a third consecutive defeat and reflects the club’s growing concern over its direction and lack of progress under the Croatian manager. Tudor, who took charge in March, had entered his first full season under significant pressure to deliver improvement, but his tenure has now been brought to an early end.

Juventus had not originally planned to continue with Tudor beyond the end of last season. The club’s preferred choice, Antonio Conte, declined the opportunity to return, which led the hierarchy to retain Tudor as a practical option. However, the experiment has failed to produce the desired outcome. The team’s form has been inconsistent, the performances have lacked conviction, and internal issues have compounded an already challenging situation.

Internal Tensions and Lack of Support

As reported by Football Italia, Tudor’s difficulties were not limited to results on the pitch. The report suggests that he struggled to build a constructive working relationship with Damien Comolli, who was responsible for player recruitment. It is claimed that Comolli ignored Tudor’s requests for specific targets and instead prioritised his own preferred profiles, creating tension and frustration within the coaching staff.

Further friction arose when Director of Performance Darren Burgess joined the club in September without Tudor being consulted. This lack of communication reportedly left the manager feeling marginalised in key decisions that affected his day-to-day operations. Such issues contributed to an atmosphere of mistrust, making it difficult for Tudor to establish authority or maintain a sense of unity within the club.

Club Concerns and the Path Ahead

Tudor’s behaviour in post-match press conferences also drew criticism from the Juventus board. His repeated complaints about refereeing decisions were viewed as unprofessional and embarrassing, further undermining his standing. Combined with the team’s poor form and deteriorating results, these factors ultimately forced the club to take decisive action.

Juventus will now turn its attention to appointing a new manager capable of restoring stability and competitiveness. Reports indicate that Luciano Spalletti is expected to take over as the club’s next head coach. The Bianconeri hierarchy will be hoping that this change can help re-establish the discipline, focus, and ambition required to compete at the highest level once again.