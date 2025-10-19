Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season, as they weren’t able to tame an energetic Como side backed by the Sinigaglia crowd.
Due to the many absentees, Igor Tudor dropped his favourite 3-4-2-1 formation and adopted a 4-3-3 lineup spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao on the wings.
Manuel Locatelli slotted in between Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park.
Como take an early lead
The Bianconeri couldn’t have imagined a worse start, as they found themselves trailing after just three minutes.
Nico Paz played a short corner kick, and following a give-and-go with Lucas Da Cunha, he sent a lovely inswinger to the back post that found Marc-Oliver Kempf. The German defender escaped Pierre Kalulu to latch onto the ball with venom, leaving Michele Di Gregorio with absolutely no chance.
Afterwards, Juventus gradually grew with the match, becoming more dominant in the middle of the park. However, they repeatedly scuffed their chances inside the box.
While David had managed to tuck the ball in from close range, the goal was disallowed for an offside on Koopmeiners, so the visitors headed to the break trailing 0-1.
Nico Paz punishes Juventus with fabulous strike
After the interval, the Bianconeri kept pushing forward, but they became increasingly frustrated as the match wore on.
Koopmeiners came the closest to scoring after receiving a cross from Cambiaso, but he couldn’t put enough power behind his header to trouble Jean Butez.
Desperate for an equaliser, the visitors pushed forward with numbers in the 79th minute, but they were harried on the counterattack by Paz who expertly found the back far corner to round off a superb outing with a sublime finish.
The Old Lady’s response to the second goal was non-existent, as Tudor’s men succumbed to their first defeat of the season, and will now have to negotiate a Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu while low on confidence.
Como 2-0 Juventus
Goals: 4′ Kempf (C), 79′ Nico Paz (C)
Como (4-3-3): Butez; Smolcic (86′ Posch), Kempf, Diego Carlos (46′ Ramon), Alberto Moreno (67′ Valle); da Cunha, Perrone, Caqueret (67′ Douvikas); Paz, Morata (91′ Van der Brempt), Vojvoda.
Juventus (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Kalulu (86′ Joao Mario), Rugani, Kelly, Cambiaso (86′ Kostic); Koopmeiners (75′ Vlahovic), Locatelli (75′ McKennie), Thuram; Conceiçao, David, Yildiz.
Yellow cards: 10′ Kelly (J), 11′ Alberto Moreno (C), 21′ Smolcic (C), 34′ Diego Carlos (C)
2 Comments
What a disaster. Kelly is the best defender in the game.
Tudor is a crap and is no better than Motta without Bremer. He’s not the right person, not at all. Same slow and complicated attack, very clumsy.
We all know the problems of the team but he can’t fix or improve. His maximum capacity is 68 points.
This team doesn’t deserve Yildiz and he should ask for transfer request.
Another disappointing season and will finish out of top 4 most likely.
A hopeless team. A hopeless club. Should be sold to the Middle East before losing more dignity.
LMAO can’t wait to see this fake team get destroyed to pieces by Real