Juventus General Manager Damien explained the similarities between the Serie A giants and his former employers, Liverpool.

The 52-year-old worked for a host of European clubs in his career, occupying various roles. After serving as Toulouse president for the last five years, he has been given the reins in Turin following a managerial shakeup that spelt the end of Cristiano Giuntoli’s tenure as Football Director.

The Frenchman is now the person in charge of the club’s sporting department and has also been given extended authority over other sectors.

Comolli has been entrusted with great responsibility, and he insists that Juve’s main objective is to return to winning ways as fast as possible.

“We’re a team that can win again, we have great potential,” said the Juventus official in his interview with Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero).

“We’re not setting ourselves deadlines, but we have an excellent foundation.”

Damien Comolli highlights Juventus & Liverpool similarity

Comolli was asked to compare Juventus to another club, and he could only think about Liverpool where he had served as a sporting director between 2010 and 2011.

“I would say Liverpool, because of its great appeal. Working here isn’t difficult. I’m not promising to win straight away, but we’re working towards it.”

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Comolli on Vlahovic & Kolo Muani

The General Director also confirmed that the club has found an agreement with Dusan Vlahovic, stating that the latter would be free to leave if Juve receives an appropriate offer, while Randal Kolo Muani is keen to return to the club.

“Vlahovic can leave for the right offer. We’ve had discussions in the United States, and we’re in agreement.”

“Kolo Muani wants to return to play for us, and we’re working on it. We’re not worried about having David and Vlahovic together; we’ll see.”

Juventus are reportedly desperate to offload Vlahovic and his hefty salary, with Milan emerging as his main suitors.