Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli provided some transfer updates on Timothy Weah, and didn’t mince his words when discussing Douglas Luiz.

The Frenchman is now the man in charge of the club’s transfer business, supported by the newly-appointed Technical Director, Francois Modesto.

Since his arrival, Comolli’s words in the press have been scarce, but he has now offered some updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Randal Kolo Muani and others in a new interview.

One of the topics discussed was the future of Timothy Weah, who already has one foot out the door.

Timothy Weah can only leave Juventus for a suitable offer

The Bianconeri initially tried to sell American winger to Nottingham Forest, but the player refused the destination.

The 25-year-old is now keen to join Olympique Marseille, and his agent has recently slammed an unnamed Juventus official (likely Comolli) in public, blaming him for causing a stir.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Juventus General Manager hasn’t budged, insisting that the club will only sell Weah for the right offer.

“Tim wants to go to Marseille, but in football, you can’t just pick a team, because if the right offer doesn’t come, you’re left on the sidelines. And the offer hasn’t arrived yet,” asserted Comolli in his interview with Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero).

“Juventus is a very enticing club; several agents and players call me. After all, we are Juventus and we want to get back to winning ways.”

Douglas Luiz apologised after ‘disrespecting’ Juventus

The 52-year-old also tackled Douglas Luiz’s unsavoury situation. The Brazilian refused to show up for pre-season at first after learning that he’s on the market, but has now rejoined his teammates in training, and seemingly apologised to everyone at the club.

“The player disrespected his teammates. Everyone must respect the shirt they wear. He then apologised to everyone, players, coaches, and to me as well.”

The Brazilian is expected to return to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest and Everton reportedly pursuing his signature.