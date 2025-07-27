The agent of Timothy Weah roasted an unnamed Juventus director, accusing him of causing a stir on the market.

The American began the previous campaign on a positive note, as he showcased impressive displays under Thiago Motta. However, he became less prominent with Igor Tudor in charge, so he now finds himself on the transfer list.

The Bianconeri had already tried to sell him to Nottingham Forest, a destination that the player and his entourage refused.

The club even tried to force the move by removing the 25-year-old from the matchday squad against Man City in the FIFA Club World Cup, which prompted a stern response from his agent at the time.

How the relationship between Juventus & Weah deteriorated

In recent weeks, Juventus have been negotiating Weah’s sale to Olympique Marseille, and this time, the winger is in favour of the move.

But while the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly willing to pay €15 million (the same transfer fee that Juventus had accepted from Forest), the Bianconeri have raised their asking price to €20 million, with some reports claiming that this is due to Marseille refusing to sell them Leonardo Balerdi.

Therefore, Weah’s agent, Badou Sambague, slammed one particular Juventus director, blaming him for causing havoc with his vengeful ways.

“Juventus is a fantastic club. The sporting department is run by three people. Two have class, and another is still finding his feet, so we can’t blame him,” said the agent in his appearance on Sportitalia (via Alfredopedulla.com).

“Two are looking for solutions, and one is creating problems. And we can’t allow that. Tim Weah, always a professional, was left out during the World Cup. This person ruined his World Cup campaign, trying to force him to go where he wanted.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Today, out of revenge, he’s demanding a fortune and waiting for an offer from the Premier League that will never arrive, one that we will never approve. These are antiquated methods that I can’t stomach.

“I’m not used to speaking out, but not doing so today would be tantamount to accepting an unacceptable and total lack of respect. Class can’t be bought for a manager, that’s for sure, but it’s always been part of Juventus’ history. One person is undermining it. Let’s see.”

While Sambague didn’t reveal who the person in question is, we can only speculate that he’s either referring to Tudor or to the club’s General Director, Damien Comolli.