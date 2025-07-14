The negotiations for Juventus and Porto may have reached a decisive turn, as the future of Francisco Conceicao could be decided today.

The Portuguese had a rollercoaster of a campaign in Turin, after joining Thiago Motta’s ranks on loan last August. In the end, he managed to convince the management, so the Bianconeri directors are keen to keep him on a permanent basis.

In recent weeks, Juventus and Porto have been engaged in direct talks, but they have yet to find an agreement on the transfer fee.

But according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), Monday could be a pivotal day in the negotiations, as the winger’s release clause will rise from €30 million to €45 million. Therefore, Juventus are urged to strike an agreement before the conditions become more challenging.

Juve & Porto continue to negotiate Francisco Conceicao

At the moment, the Serie A giants are happy to pay €22 million, believing that the €7 million paid in loan fees last summer should be taken into consideration.

For their part, the Dragao insist on collecting the full value of the release clause, but sources believe that an agreement can be found in the region of €25 million.

In the meantime, La Gazzetta dello Sport lists the four main reasons why Juventus are hellbent on keeping Conceicao.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The four reasons why Juventus want Conceicao

First, the Portuguese is only 22. Hence, he’s considered a young player with a large room for improvement.

Second, the former Ajax man managed to convince Igor Tudor in the later stages of the season, so the Croatian manager now deems him an important piece in his tactical jigsaw.

Third, Conceicao already had a season at Juventus, so he won’t require an adjustment period, thus giving him an advantage over a newcomer.

Finally, the return of the Portugal star won’t stand in the way of Jadon Sancho. The Manchester United winger could arrive as well, especially if Juventus manage to offload the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah.