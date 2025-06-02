Napoli boss Antonio Conte may have rejected the opportunity to coach Juventus, but he’s still keen to work with Federico Gatti.

The 55-year-old was seemingly on his way out of the Stadio Maradona after leading the Partenopei towards a stunning Scudetto triumph. His poor relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis was identified as the main reason behind his decision to leave.

Nevertheless, the Napoli patron eventually managed to convince the manager to stay in the Southern metropolis by promising him a transfer campaign worthy of the newly-crowned Italian champions.

Therefore, Conte decided to turn down Juventus who were determined to bring back their former captain and head coach for a second managerial stint.

Conte wants Federico Gatti at Napoli

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, one of Conte’s main desires on the market is to reinforce the backline, and Gatti could represent a solution.

The Lecce native is a keen admirer of the 26-year-old centre-back, a sentiment he shares with Napoli sporting director, Giovanni Manna.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the Italy international isn’t the only defender on Manna’s list, as Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Bologna’s Sam Beukema are also being monitored.

Juventus eager to put Gatti’s signature on a new contract

As for Juventus, they remain hellbent on tying down Gatti with a new and improved contract, something they have been working on over the past few months.

The former Frosinone man is currently running on a deal valid until 2028, but the rumoured extension will push back the deadline until June 2029, with an option for another year.

Moreover, Gatti’s salary will be adjusted. He currently earns €1.5 million per season, but the suggested contract renewal would see his wages rise above €2 million.

Gatti was bought by Juventus in January 2022, before joining Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer.