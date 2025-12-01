Juventus are still expected to resume their negotiations with Dusan Vlahovic, but the new round of talks could take place at the end of the season.

The Serbian is currently running on an expiring contract, and many believe this will be his final campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

The 25-year-old’s agent, Darko Ristic, has held several rounds of talks with the club’s directors over the past months, but the two parties have never managed to find a breakthrough.

Dusan Vlahovic facing an uncertain future

Following the collapse of talks between him and the agent, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli was hoping to offload Vlahovic last summer and get rid of his hefty salary. However, he wasn’t able to find him a buyer who was willing to match his €12 million wages.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina star ended up lingering in Turin, but this proved to be a blessing in disguise, as he’s been the club’s most reliable striker this season, with six goals to his name across all competitions.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

But sadly for Luciano Spalletti, he has now lost the centre-forward’s services to what appears to be a serious injury.

The Serbian international is expected to undergo the required clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Nevertheless, the feeling is that the player could be ruled out of action for several months.

Juventus & Vlahovic contract talks postponed following injury

According to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, Vlahovic’s absence will also delay any planned contract talks between the club and the player’s entourage.

Hence, the source believes that the striker’s fate will only be decided at the end of the season. The two parties will either make a remarkable turnaround and reach an agreement on a new contract (certainly with lower figures) or decide to part ways, allowing the player to join a new club as a free agent.

Vlahovic has reportedly attracted the interest of several top European giants, especially Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.