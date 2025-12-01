Emanuele Giaccherini compares Juventus superstar Kenan Yildiz to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since bursting on the scene, the Turkish attacker has often drawn comparisons to Juventus icon, Alessandro Del Piero, who also happens to be his role model.

The bond between the youngster and the 2006 World Cup winner only solidified when the former inherited the latter’s Number 10 shirt. Moreover, Yildiz scored a few trademark Del Piero goals, cutting from the left wing before sending a curler to the far corner with his magical right foot.

Nevertheless, Giaccherini picked up some similarities between Juve’s man of the hour and CR7.

Giaccherini compares Kenan Yildiz to Cristiano Ronaldo

The retired Italian player noted how Yildiz is showing less flashy tricks and more composure in front of goal, as evidenced by his brace against Cagliari on Saturday.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Hence, Giaccherini feels that the Turk’s evolution is somewhat similar to Ronaldo’s, as the Portuguese had also started as a tricky winger, but then went on to become the highest goal-scorer of his generation, currently closing in on 1000th career goal.

“Yildiz is changing his style of play because his characteristics are also changing,” noted the former Juventus and Cesena player during his appearance on DAZN via Tuttosport.

“Last season, Yildiz used to dribble more; now he’s more of a striker. He reminds me a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, he’s a complete player.”

“He’s certainly a top-notch player. He makes the difference and is as decisive as he was in the Champions League (against Bodo/Glimt).”

Juventus’ show of character against Cagliari

Giaccherini also highlighted the importance of Juve’s come-from-behind victory over Cagliari on Saturday.

“It was important to show consistency and also put in a performance of real character.

“The first 20 minutes weren’t great, but then the team responded with character and determination, which then created the conditions to score more goals.”