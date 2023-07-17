Juventus has faced challenges in recent seasons, losing its dominant position in Italian football due to complacency seeping into the club. Two trophyless seasons and various external issues have plagued the team. After navigating a previous scandal that threatened their Serie A status, Juventus is now in a rebuilding phase and has made a crucial decision in appointing Cristiano Giuntoli as their latest Sporting Director.

Giuntoli played a significant role in helping Napoli secure their first Serie A title in three decades during his eight-year tenure there, making his move to Juventus a step up in his career.

It is a significant signing for Juve, employing a Serie A winner and boosting the club’s chances of lifting silverware this season, the Bianconeri have been clever with this appointment, in the same way, punters are shrewd in identifying the best Casino bonus sign up that are on offer.

While some doubt his appointment, one thing is certain: Giuntoli has the courage to make crucial decisions, as evidenced by his recent actions at the club. Juventus has struggled with keeping underperforming players in their squad, which has adversely affected their performances and led to the lack of trophies in recent campaigns.

Giuntoli is now at the forefront of the club’s major decisions, reportedly making tough calls like telling Leonardo Bonucci to leave and training alone until his departure. This decision is significant, considering Bonucci’s popularity among the players, but it was necessary due to his limited playing time and fitness issues in the past year.

Giuntoli’s approach demonstrates a desire to eliminate complacency and make Juventus great again. The club has also informed players like Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria that they are unwanted and must seek new opportunities elsewhere. By retaining only players who fit the manager’s plans and bringing in new signings to improve their squad, Juventus aims to significantly enhance their performances.

These decisions were undoubtedly crucial but awaited the arrival of Giuntoli, highlighting the importance of his appointment as Sporting Director. Juventus made a wise choice in selecting him, and fans can look forward to the exciting new signings he will bring to the club during his tenure, as they strive to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football.

However, he will not escape criticism if Juve fails to end their mini-trophy doubt or fail to qualify for the Champions League and while Max Allegri will shoulder most of the blame if the season ends in disappointment, you can take it to the bank that the fans will also hold Giuntoli just as culpable.