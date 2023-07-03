Cuadrado is now considering a move to Turkiye after being released by Juventus

Former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has expressed interest in joining Fenerbahce in Turkey following his release from the Bianconeri.

Cuadrado, who spent nearly a decade at the Allianz Stadium, was a trusted player under former manager Max Allegri.

However, his performances in the last season were not up to par, leading the club to opt against renewing his contract.

While Lazio and Al-Nassr were among the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing him since last season, Cuadrado’s strongest interest now lies with Fenerbahce, according to Football Italia.

The report suggests that the winger is seriously considering accepting the offer from the Turkish giants and making the move.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado had a good spell on our books, even though there were days that he did not play very well.

We wish him the best of luck and must begin to plan to replace him with a younger and probably much better player.

In this transfer window, we could add a number of players to the group who will ensure we do not miss the ex-Chelsea man too much.

But they will cost a good amount of money and we must be prepared to spend to fill our squad with quality players.