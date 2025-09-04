Juventus will reportedly launch a new attempt to sign OGC Nice full-back Jonathan Clauss when the transfer market reopens in January.

The Bianconeri had an eventful deadline day, as they ended up signing Edon Zhegrova and Loic Openda from LOSC Lille and RB Leipzig, respectively, while sending Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy.

However, the Serie A giants had also tried to recruit Clauss, but fell short in their attempts.

Juventus failed to bolster their right flank on deadline day

After missing out on the Frenchman, Juventus were left with limited options on the right flank. While they did recruit Joao Mario from Porto, this transfer was part of a double deal that saw Alberto Costa move in the opposite direction.

Moreover, Nicolo Savona was sold to Nottingham Forest, so Igor Tudor has been relying on Pierre Kalulu as a right wingback, despite being a defender by trade.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle believes that Juventus will try to rectify the situation when they get the opportunity in January, and she expects Clauss’ name to resurface.

“Regarding the wingback I was telling you about, I mentioned Clauss, and I think he’s a name that will come back into fashion in the winter transfer window,” said Della Valle on her YouTube channel via JuventusNews24.

“Juventus will be looking to strengthen this department, which has somewhat become a weak point. Then we’ll have to see how the campaign unfolds.”

Juventus could try to sign Jonathan Clauss again in January

Clauss is a 32-year-old right-back who began his career at his hometown club Strasbourg, and then went on to represent a host of clubs, including Lens and Olympique Marseille, before joining Nice in the summer of 2024.

The France international’s contract will expire next summer, so he could be available on a discount in January.