The summer transfer window is fast approaching its conclusion, with only a few hours remaining for clubs to finalise their business. Negotiations across Europe are being accelerated, as teams push to complete key moves before the deadline. Among the most pressing stories is Juventus’s attempt to secure a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, who has emerged as one of their top priorities.

Juventus’s Pursuit of Kolo Muani

The French forward has already turned down offers from other clubs, making it clear that he is only interested in joining Juventus. His determination has placed pressure on both the Italian side and Paris Saint-Germain, his current employers, to reach an agreement. From Juventus’s perspective, bringing in a proven attacker is regarded as an essential step in strengthening their squad before the window closes.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are prepared to spend as much as €90 million on the deal when both the transfer fee and player wages are considered. This significant commitment underlines the importance they place on adding Kolo Muani to their ranks. However, despite the willingness of Juventus to meet such terms, PSG remain reluctant. Talks have taken place over recent weeks, and there have been moments where an agreement appeared close, yet the French club has not given final approval.

Time Running Out for a Decision

Kolo Muani himself is said to view a move to Turin as the best step for his career at this stage, believing that a return would allow him to develop further and play a leading role. Juventus are equally convinced of his value, but with the clock ticking down, the outcome remains uncertain.

The stalemate is becoming increasingly difficult for all parties involved. Juventus must weigh whether to persist in their pursuit or shift attention towards an alternative target before the deadline passes. Supporters are growing anxious, knowing that the squad still requires an additional forward, and the risk of missing out entirely looms large if no resolution is reached.

With the closing hours of the window upon us, Juventus face a critical decision. Either they find a breakthrough with PSG and secure Kolo Muani, or they must pivot quickly to another option in order to avoid being left short in attack for the upcoming season.